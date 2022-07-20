BREAKING: Buhari Meets Shettima after Unveiling as Tinubu's Running Mate
President Muhammadu Buhari has received All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential running mate Senator Kashim Shettima, almost immediately after he was unveiled on Wednesday.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Shettima was accompanied on the visit by Borno Governor Babagana Zulum.
Details of the meeting with President Buhari were unavailable as of the time of filing this report.
Source: Legit.ng