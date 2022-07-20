President Muhammadu Buhari has received All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential running mate Senator Kashim Shettima, almost immediately after he was unveiled on Wednesday.

Shettima was accompanied on the visit by Borno Governor Babagana Zulum.

Kashim Shettima visits President Buhari shortly after he was unveiled as Tinubu's running mate. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

Details of the meeting with President Buhari were unavailable as of the time of filing this report.

Source: Legit.ng