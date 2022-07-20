Global site navigation

BREAKING: Buhari Meets Shettima after Unveiling as Tinubu's Running Mate
by  Nurudeen Lawal

President Muhammadu Buhari has received All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential running mate Senator Kashim Shettima, almost immediately after he was unveiled on Wednesday.

Shettima was accompanied on the visit by Borno Governor Babagana Zulum.

Details of the meeting with President Buhari were unavailable as of the time of filing this report.

