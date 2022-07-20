The Anambra state government have sought to devise a new means to combat insecurity in the state

According to a report, the state government have turned to traditionalists and spiritualists for help

It was gathered all the traditionalists and spiritualists across the state will register with the government for collaborative works

Anambra, Awka - In a bid to combat insecurity and other related criminal activities in Anambra state, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has resorted to seeking the help of traditional herbalists and spiritualists.

According to The Nation newspaper, this decision was finalised during the state executive council meeting presided by the governor himself.

Governor Soludo and his cabinet came to the decision to use herbalists and spiritualists to combat insecurity in Anambra on Wednesday, July 20 at the executive council meeting. Photo: Charles Soludo

Legit.ng gathered that herbalists and traditional spiritualists will be registered by the state government and reach an agreement with them to stop making charms used by criminals especially the ones used for abducting people.

Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, who disclosed this in a statement Wednesday, July 20 in Awka, after the meeting, said the government wanted to use such a method to eliminate criminally-minded elements.

It was a necessary decision, says Soludo

He revealed that information gathered by the state government is that some of these herbalists were responsible for providing spiritual support to criminals, hence, it was imperative that the government register them.

“While government appreciates the fact that some of them add value to health care, it is also not unaware that they have helped to imbue these criminals with the dare-devil confidence that has driven them into committing despicable crimes,” he said.

According to Mr Nwosu, he categorised some of these crimes as kidnapping, extortion of ransom, beheading and the likes.

He added that the essence of the registration was to further checkmate the excesses of these herbalists as well as fish out any one of them working with criminals.

