A piece of news that would sadden the heart of Nigerians is the death of a former lawmaker in Anambra state

This is as gunmen executed the physically challenged politician and his lifeless body was found by his relatives

Meanwhile, a serving lawmaker was similarly executed recently in the state after he was abducted by gunmen

The headless body of the kidnapped Anambra state physically challenged politician, Nelson Achukwu, has been found by his relatives.

The Punch reports that the decapitated body of the late Achukwu was found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor areas of the state.

His decapitated body was quickly buried by the family members on Tuesday as the corpse had started to decompose.

Governor Charles Soludo disclosed earlier that peace and security in Anambra is a collective responsibility. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

The details of his previous kidnap explained

Achukwu, a former member of the Anambra state House of Assembly and a businessman was reportedly kidnapped from his home in Ukpor on June 9, 2022.

Although he had earlier been abducted by the gunmen a few months ago and later released after the payment of a N15 million ransom, he was kidnapped again some weeks after.

Family source reveal close details

A family source said the late Achukwu told members of the family when he was first released, that the gunmen accused him of providing information to the military but got released when they found out that the allegations levelled against him were false.

However, the reason for his second kidnap and murder is still unknown.

The source said:

“We couldn’t believe he would be killed after we had already paid the N15 million ransom requested by his abductors."

This is the second of such gruesome murder after the lawmaker representing Aguata North local government at the state House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, was murdered by his abductors in May, 2022.

Police react

Confirming the incident, the state’s police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said an investigation was ongoing while assuring that the command was doing everything within its power to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

“The victim was abducted at about 10:15 pm in his house on June 9 and efforts were been made to rescue him before this unfortunate development. His body was found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor.

“We are still not relenting in our investigation as we will ensure that the culprits will face the law,” Ikenga added.

