The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Peter Obi, Labour Party's flagbearer as he turns 61

Atiku in a tweet shared on his official Twitter page sent a heartwarming message to the presidential hopeful and wished him well

The PDP chieftain also showered prayers for the former governor of Anambra state as he celebrates with his family

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar celebrates with Peter Obi on his 61st birthday.

On Tuesday morning, July 19, Atiku celebrated the Labour Party's presidential candidate and prayed for him in a tweet shared on his Twitter handle.

Atiku sends a heartwarming message to Peter Obi as he celebrates at 61. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

He tweeted:

"On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA.

Meanwhile, Peter obi was the running mate of Atiku Abubakar, when he contested for the Presidential seat during the 2018 presidential election.

Atiku ran as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Nigerians react

Nigerians through the Twitter handle of Atiku reacted to the development and prayed for Obi as he clocks 61.

@anasgidado1 tweeted

"I just have this feeling that P.O will collapse his structure to joint ATIKU, happy birthday P.O."

@Alankay87 tweeted

"Sir, na so we Nigeria too go wish you 2023 winner of presidential election insha Allah, ameen!

@lasunhonesty tweeted

"Happy birthday Lienus Obi."

@EbereCFC tweeted

"This is how you will tweet your congratulatory message come 2023 Amen "Peter the incoming president of Nigeria."

@NewmanXtian tweeted

"All these politicians are good friends.."

@itzz_blitz1 tweeted

"That's how to do it.

"You try."

@Forsby31 tweeted

"Happy birthday Peter Obi."

2023: What I will do if elected as president, Peter Obi makes new promise

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Labour Party's presidential aspirant Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to join him in the quest to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The former governor of Anambra state made this call in a tweet shared on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 7.

Obi disclosed that the lives of every Nigerian would matter if elected president.

Peter Obi’s presidential ambition under threat despite online support

The growing popularity and influence of former Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi ahead of the 2022 presidential election have been threatened by the politics of the north.

Legit.ng observes that the north decides most elections in Nigeria. The south is only given the opportunity either through a consensus or special arrangement.

Recall that Obi, a politician from Nigeria's southeast has moved from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party, LP, over what he termed a national sacrifice.

Source: Legit.ng