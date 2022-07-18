Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi and his vice on Sunday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Although the details of the meeting were not made public but his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed shared photos of their meeting on his Twitter page

Meanwhile, the presidential hopeful earlier met with the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Prof Ango Abdullahi and also visited the hometown of his vice

On Sunday, July 17, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the duo met with Obasanjo in the company of the Labour Party (LP) national chairman, Julius Abure, and the Senior Pastor, Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo.

Former President Obasanjo hosts Peter Obi and Baba-Ahmed, ahead of the 2023 election. Photo credit: @OselokaHObaze

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi's running mate share pictures

Baba-Ahmed made this disclosure and equally shared pictures of the meeting with Obasanjo on his Twitter handle.'

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He retweeted:

“Earlier today (Sunday), myself and H. E. #PeterObi in the company of other #NgLabour chieftains consulted with the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.”

"@PeterObi and @YDBaba_Ahmed on courtesy visit to OBJ."

Issues discussed

He, was, however silent on issues discussed at the meeting.

Legit.ng gathered that the visit was part of the LP’s candidate consultation on his presidential bid.

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their usual manner took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Andor Ralph Udang said

"Is good for the former president to support the amendment of what they've spoiled. And the only person that can do it is OBIDATTI✔️."

Nte T. Emmanuel queried

"So Obj and IBB are no more corrupt, because they have become "Obidient"?

"This is Nigeria..."

AAsunnyman Deyoung Navigator said

"Nice one up OBIDIENT for president federal republic of Nigeria come 2023."

Kins Onyekachi said

"Obasanjo is the most renowned elder statesman, he's a great nationalist and nice man.

"A working Nigeria is PO-ssible he's aware.

"Northerners for Obi

"Southerners for Obi

"We move."

Kins Onyekachi opined

"A lot of them say we're only on social media but we're gaining grounds everywhere in less than three months.

"They're using social media to tell us we're only social media.

"Very confused and uniformed."

2023: Peter Obi takes campaign to the north, visits influential northern elder

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has taken his campaign to the northern part of the country.

Obi, who has a large support base on social media, visited the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof Ango Abdullahi.

The former governor of Anambra state also visited the hometown of his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed.

Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo speaks on effects of 'Obidients' movement on APC, other parties

Nollywood actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said that supporters of Peter Obi are effectively rattling octogenarians within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on the Morning Show with Rueben Abati on Arise Television, Okonkwo, who has just resigned his membership with the APC, said Obi's supporters, popularly referred to as Obidients, are effectively marketing their preferred presidential candidate.

He also debunked claims that Nigerians from the northern part of the country who are mainly Muslims would not vote for a Christain candidate.

Source: Legit.ng