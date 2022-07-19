Davido has called INEC out on Twitter for delaying the presentation of the Certificate of Return to his uncle and Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke

It is over three days now since the Osun gubernatorial election was conducted, and the commission ought to have given the winner of the election the certificate

Supporters of Adeleke have, however, taken to Twitter under Davido’s tweet to tag INEC, telling them not to “pull any surprise"

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Twitter over the delay in presenting the certificate of return to his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who won the Osun governorship election.

The singer took to his verified Twitter page on Tuesday morning, July 19, to say that 48 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory at the Osun polls, they were yet to receive the certificate of return from the electoral commission.

While he jocularly asked if INEC needed fuel money to bring the certificate over, he warned that no one should tamper with the will of the Osun people.

He wrote:

“48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate. @inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL. Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People! Issue the certificate as required by Law!”

Check out his tweet below:

Adeleke’s supporters also call out INEC on Twitter

Mide_eniola:

"Imagine ! Was it not meant to be on standby? @inecnigeria must we call you pple out bfr u all do the needful ? Na wa ooooooo."

Agege_ajebutter:

"Make dem no whine us o … dem go collect work work."

CruiseQueenn:

"Please issue our certificate."

Bright__ex:

"They wanna move funny like they did in IMO state lol. Nigeria!!

AsajuJ:

"Yes oo we osun stand for this."

