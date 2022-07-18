For some Osun residents, the jubilation over Ademola Adeleke's victory in the governorship election went wrong

One PDP member, Sunday Akingbala, on Sunday, July 17, ended up at a hospital for shooting himself mistakenly in a feat of exciting

Akingbala was said to have been rushed to Seventh Day Adventist Church hospital in Lagere, Ile Ife, and was later taken to Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital

Ile Ife, Osun - A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Akingbala, on Sunday, July 17, mistakenly shot himself while jubilating over Ademola Adeleke's victory in the Osun governorship election.

The Nation gathered that Akingbala, a resident of Ile-Ife was celebrating Adeleke's win in his house with his friends when the tragic incident happened.

The PDP member mistakenly shot himself while jubilating over Adeleke's victory

A source told the newspaper that in a feat of over-excitement, Akingbala went into one of his rooms, brought out a gun, and mistakenly shot himself.

The source said:

“Sunday went into his house to pick his gun, which was loaded. He was attempting to fire a shot to the sky when he shot himself. He is a member of the vigilance group but he claimed that he belongs to Amotekun.

“His friends on the scene took him to a hospital at Lagere area of Ile-Ife for treatment, but he was referred to a hospital I don’t know.”

The injured man was rushed to Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital as referred by the Seventh Day Adventist Church hospital in Lagere, Ile Ife, where he was first taken.

The field commandant of Amotekun in Osun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, who confirmed the incident denied that Sunday was a member of the security outfit.

