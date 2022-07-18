The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party is not aware of the outcome of the Saturday, July 16, governorship election in Osun state

The disclosure was made by the national chairman of the ruling party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Sunday, July 17

Adamu's position on the matter was made known at about 12 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the 2022 Osun governorship poll

Hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun governorship election which took place on Saturday, the ruling party's chairman said that he is yet to get a formal notification from the electoral body.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu while speaking on Arise Television's programme on Sunday, July 17, said he is unaware that the incumbent governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola lost his re-election bid to Adeleke.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu said the APC is yet to receive formal notification on the outcome of the Osun election from INEC. Photo: APC Vanguard

Adamu also told the host of the programme that he is just hearing about Adeleke's victory from him (the presenter).

His words:

“With due respect, my dear brother, I am just really hearing this from you. I have not formally heard the announcement from INEC, which is the independent commission responsible for elections in Nigeria.

“I have not heard from them yet. Once I hear formally from INEC, I can be in a position to answer this particular question.”

APC to take action after formal notification from INEC

However, confirming that he is yet to read the dailies or receive any situation report on the outcome of the election, Adamu said he will keep his comments until he gets a formal notification on the poll from INEC.

He added:

“I don’t like pre-empting my situation. You need to be patient. Since you got the result, wait for me too to receive it. You can get back to me and I will be willing to talk about it.

“Until I hear from INEC formally or my people in the control room confirm that it is the result, of course, I will abide by it. But hearing the result first from you is unacceptable. You are not INEC.”

