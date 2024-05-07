A Nigerian lady has shared a video of herself dancing excitedly after selling out 100 tubers of yam in less than 10 days

A hardworking Nigerian lady who fries yam by the roadside has shared her joy after making huge sales.

The lady identified on TikTok @sexyakarafryer revealed that she sold out 100 tubers of yam in less than 10 days.

Pretty yam seller dances by the roadside Photo credit: @sexyakarafryer/TikTok

Yam seller rejoices over huge sales

Sexyakarafryer reiterated to her followers that God has been so good to her by making her business thrive.

In the video shared via her official account, she danced with so much enthusiasm beside her tubers of yam.

She captioned the video:

“Dancing coz it's screaming SOLD OUT, fried 100 tubers of yam in less than 10 days. God is good to me y'all, this is a dream come through for me, we are progressing. Thank you Jesus.”

Reactions as yam seller dances in video

The comments section of the TikTok video was flooded with lots of well wishes for the young lady.

Prettygdabby said:

“Congrats, some things are better not said at times e get y.”

Chiomzyfries said:

“No try this dance again oo mama congrats.”

Luxury by Joyce reacted:

“More sales.”

Mr._ Solar_2405_ur_bestie said:

“God go dey bless you, you go dey pack am in Jesus name, amen.”

@lady Gift collection reacted:

“Make una see the reason why I love this girl, God bless u dear.”

@understanding babe said:

“Keep up the good work.”

Nwoke Obodo Eze said:

“Agu Nwanyi Nwayo with the moves. Jisike Ada anyi.”

Lillian reacted:

“Your hustle go pay dear.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng