Iragbiji, Osun state - It is a mourning period for the people of Iragbiji in Osun as their son, Gboyega Oyetola, lost his second term bid as the governor of the southwestern state.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 17, photos taken by Legit.ng's correspondent show the town in a sleepy mode as roads were deserted.

Road deserted in Oyetola's hometown, Iragbiji shortly after INEC declared Adeleke winner of the 2022 Osun governorship election. Photo credit: Wale Akinola

Though Iragbiji people and others in the Boripe local government area gave Oyetola 21,205 votes, it was not enough to make him the Osun governor for the second term.

Governor Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the seat to Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Toyin Ogundipe, INEC's returning officer for the state, announced the result of the election on Sunday morning.

“I declare that Adeleke Jackson Nurudeen Ademola of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected,” Ogundipe said.

Votes cast by the people of Iragbiji, Oyetola's hometown, could not help their son win the Osun governorship election for the second term. Photo credit: Wale Akinola

Adeleke secured 403, 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Oyetola, who polled 375,027 votes.

The PDP candidate won 17 LGAs while the incumbent governor secured victory in 13 LGAs.

Kehinde Atanda of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) placed a distant third with 10,104 votes while Yusuf Lasun of the Labour Party (LP) had 2729 votes.

