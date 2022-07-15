5 prominent PDP governors were conspicuously absent at the party's governorship rally in Osun on Thursday, July 14

The campaign was held ahead of the July 16 governorship election in the state. However, the five governors who were absent were named deputy chairmen of the PDP campaign

The rally was led by PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar, and the national, Iyiorcha Ayu. They urged the residents to vote for Ademola Adeleke

Ahead of the Osun state governorship election scheduled for July 16, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its rally on Thursday, July 14.

The Cable reported that in the campaign held in the state capital, Osogbo, the PDP asked the people of the state to vote for its governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

Atiku, Ayu, governors storm Osun for Adeleke

The rally was fronted by the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Other leaders at the rally were former senate president Bukola Saraki, Bayelsa governor Douye Diri, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Aminu Tambuwa and Ifeanyi Okowa of Sokoto and Delta states.

List of PDP governors absent at Osun PDP rally

However, five prominent governors of the PDP were conspicuously absent at the rally. They are listed below

Nyesom Wike - Rivers state Seyi Makinde - Oyo state Samuel Ortom - Benue state Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi - Enugu state Okezie Ikpeazu - Abia state

Note that the five governors were named as vice-chairmen of the Osun PDP campaign, but none of them has commented on their absence.

Reason why 5 PDP governors absent at Adeleke's rally

The development may, however, be unconnected to the recent development in the PDP.

There has been rancour in the opposition party since the announcement of Okowa as the party's vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Some of the governors, including Ortom, have expressed concern about the choice of Okowa over Wike, who was recommended for the position by the party's national working committee.

In May, when the party held its presidential primary, Wike came second.

