The presidential candidate of the opposition PDP, Atiku Abubakar has returned back from his vacation

The former vice president of Nigeria departed the country after the presidential primary of the ruling APC

His running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa alongside other PDP leaders, received the presidential flag-bearer of the party at the Ibadan Airport, ahead of the party's mega rally in Osogbo

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has returned to Nigeria after his vacation abroad.

The vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state made this known in a post shared on his Facebook page, accompanied by a video, on Thursday, July 14.

Atiku returns from vacation abroad. Photo credit: Chukwudi Iwuchukwu i

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"As we prepare for #OsunDecides2022, this morning, alongside other PDP leaders, I received the Presidential flag-bearer of our party, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at the Ibadan Airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"We are now on our way to Osogbo for the PDP Mega Rally.

"Imole de!

Meanwhile, the former vice president travelled outside the shores of Nigeria shortly after the presidential primary of the main opposition party, the ruling APC.

Legit.ng gathered that Atiku after his trip to Dubai crossed to the United Kingdom (UK).

Osun 2022: Photos emerge as Peter Obi rallies support for Labour Party candidate

On Wednesday, July 13, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, stormed Osun State, to campaign for Lasun Yussuf, his party’s candidate in Saturday’s governorship election.

I that Obi appealed to residents not to sell their votes, advising residents to collect money from vote buyers and then vote for Labour Party.

He said Yusuf is competent and capable to be the next Governor of Osun.

Singer Davido storms Osun, campaigns for Uncle, Adeleke

Nigerian singer and producer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has arrived in Osun state to support the course of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

The singer arrived in his home state to declare support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeleke.

A video of this development was shared on the microblogging site, Twitter by The Punch and Nigerians who welcomed the singer were chanting 'PDP, Power'.

Source: Legit.ng