The police and other security operatives have declared war on vote buyers in the Osun 2022 governorship elections slated for July 16

The spokesperson of the force, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday, July 12, disclosed that detectives would be deployed to monitor and apprehend vote-buyers

Vote-buying is the recent syndrome putting Nigeria elections' integrity to test, as it was obvious in the just concluded Ekiti elections and others recently

The police and security agencies promised to arrest vote-buyers in the Osun state governorship elections scheduled for Saturday, July 16.

The Punch reported that the police authority has mapped out strategies for vote-buyers' activities on check during the electioneering.

Police IG, Usman Baba, speaks ahead of Osun 2022 governorship election Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

We have deployed under-covers to monitor and apprehend vote buyers

The security operatives said they had deployed undercover operatives to monitor the Osun election and arrest vote-buyer, hoping this move would curb the malpractices during the poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Security operations during the poll will also be supported by soldiers, civil defence corps and Amotekun corps.

Vote buying has put the integrity of elections in Nigeria to test

Vote-buying has put the integrity of recent elections in Nigeria to test; political parties' agents heavily induced voters at the polling units to influence the election's outcome in favour of the highest bidder.

The recent move by the security operatives is aimed at stopping the growing syndrome, which was obvious in the Ekiti governorship and other recent elections.

Some suspects, including party agents, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for engaging in the act during the June 18 Ekiti governorship election.

We will not take it slightly with vote buyers - police spokesperson

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police public relations officer, disclosed that the force would not take it easy with any suspect caught in vote-buying and other electoral malpractices during the election.

“The IG said it today (Tuesday) during the stakeholder forum (in Osogbo) that we are not going to take it lightly with anyone that engages in any electoral violence or malpractices including vote-buying, snatching of ballot papers or boxes, attacking electoral or INEC officials or observers, campaigning during the polls or wearing anything that has any particular logo or emblem during the polls,” Adejobi said.

Osun 2022: INEC Speaks on Winner, Reveals Deciding Factor on Adeleke or Oyetola

Legit.ng reported that INEC said voters would solely decide the winner of the Osun governorship election during the electioneering.

INEC's national chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, July 12, revealed this during his discussion with stakeholders in the state.

Yakubu stated that the federal government's laws govern the commission and that it will remain very neutral during elections.

Source: Legit.ng