A south-south leader and an elder statesman, Edwin Clark, has endorsed the governorship aspiration of the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege

Clark spokes, at a 3-hour ceremony held in his Asokoro residence in Abuja, referred to Omo-Agege as his son and authoritatively said he would be Delta governor next year

The prominent leader expressed confidence in Omo-Agege's capacity while extolling his achievement as a senator in Delta central senatorial district

Asokoro, Abuja - An elder statesman in the south-south, Edwin Clark, has endorsed the governorship ambition of Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy senate president.

Vanguard, in its report, stated that Omo-Agege is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state and currently representing Delta Central in the red chamber.

Edwin Clark endorses Ovie Omo-Agege for Delta Governor Photo Credit: Senator Ovie Omo Agege

Source: Facebook

Clark spoke on Thursday, July 14, at a 3-hour ceremony with top personalities from Delta state at his Asokoro residence in Abuja. He said to Omo-Agege, “my son, you will be governor next year.”

Clark extols Omo-Agege's achievement as a senator

The elder statesman expressed confidence in Omo-Agege’s capacity to turn the fortune of the state and its people for the better.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said he had seen the massive infrastructural and human development the senator had executed in his senatorial district.

Clark urged the lawmaker to extend such historical goodies to other parts of the state.

I will vote Omo-Agege comes 2023 - Clark

Clark, who was once a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisted that he would vote for Omo-Agege.

He noted that though Omo-Agege’s father is no longer alive but would be proud to see him, his brother, working to make his son a governor.

He said that authority belongs to God, and he will pray for him.

“My vote is not because you are APC, but because you are the kind of governor I have been waiting for. A governor that will develop not only the whole of Delta, but Warri, which was the projected capital of Delta before it was changed. A governor that will not emerge by imposition. A governor that will serve the interests of the state and not of godfathers.”

2023: Edwin Clark speaks on APC Muslim/Muslim ticket

Niger Delta leader Chief Edwin Clark has made his displeasure known over the selection of a Muslim as Bola Tinubu's running mate.

Chief Clark said Tinubu opting for a running mate of the same religion does not reflect political inclusivity.

Clark maintained that the decision is a threat to the tension in a country already sharply divided

Source: Legit.ng