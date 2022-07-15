Peter Obi continues to get the support of key political, religious and opinion leaders across the country

One of such leaders is the senior pastor of a prominent Pentecostal church in Abuja, Family Worship Centre, Sarah Omakwu

Omakwu had in a recent viral video hinted that the church will support the Labour Party presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi has gotten the support of one of Nigeria's prominent female Christian preachers, Pastor Sarah Omakwu.

Omakwu, the senior pastor of Family Worship Centre, Abuja has been an ardent supporter of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Peter Obi in a chat with Pastor Sarah Omakwu at her Abuja residence. Photo credit: Sarah Omakwu

Source: Facebook

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, visited Omakwu at her Abuja residence and she shared the photo on her Facebook page.

She wrote:

“Isaiah 1:19.......if you are willing and Obi-dient, you will eat the good of the land. Selah!”

