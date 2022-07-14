The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, is considering a serving governor and three others as his running mate.

The PUNCH gathered that those under consideration were screened on Wednesday.

Apart from the governor, a source close to Kwankwaso listed those screened as Kingsley Moghalu, Madam Charity from Bayelsa State, and Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.

This is coming amid reports that a popular pastor in Lagos State, Idahosa, has been chosen to be Kwankwaso’s running mate.

Idahosa is the Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, also known as Illumination Assembly, with its headquarters at Lekki Light Centre, Ajah, Lagos State.

When asked if Idahosa had been picked as Kwankwaso’s running mate, the source said, “He is part of those considered. He went through screening alongside three others yesterday (Wednesday).

“The Twitter handle being quoted is not that of the party, we couldn’t have announced it like that. We will announce our running mate before tomorrow.”

