In April 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the Osun state governorship election.

The commission in a statement by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja, said the list was published at INEC state and local government offices in Osun State as required by law.

INEC has published the academic qualifications submitted by all the 15 governorship candidates in Osun. Photo credits: @GboyegaOyetola, @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

The list which was published in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 was also available on the commission’s website.

According to the published particular of the 15 candidates, while none of the governorship candidates was female, six of the deputy governorship candidates were female.

The published candidates include Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, Adeleke Nurudeen of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Omigbodun Akinrinola of Social Democratic Party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Legit.ng lists all the 15 governorship candidates and the academic qualifications listed on their profiles published by INEC.

Note that to be elected as a state governor in Nigeria, the 1999 Constitution, Section 177, stipulates that an aspirant must have "been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent", among other requirements.

Candidates Parties Academic Qualifications Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi A WAEC, BSc Awojide Peter Segun AAC FSLC, WASC, HND Kehinde Munirudeen Olumuyiwa A. Atanda ADP FSLC, WAEC, LLB Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola APC FSLC, WASC, BSc Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukuman APM FSLC, WAEC Adebayo Adeolu Elisha APP FSLC, NECO BTech Adeleke Adesoji Masilo Aderemi Adedapo BP FSLC, WAEC, ADV, Dip., BSC, PGD Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun LP FSLC, SSCE Rasaq Oyelami Saliu NNPP FSLC, SSCE, MBBS Abede Adetonal Samuel NRM FSLC, WAEC Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen PDP DIP., BSc Ayowole Olubusuyi Adedeji PRP FSLC, SSCE, BEng., MSc Omigbodun Oyegoke Akinrinola SDP FSLC, WAEC, BSc Ademola Bayonle Adeseye YPP FSLC, WAEC, MBBS Adesuyi John Olufemi ZLP FSLC, NECO

“Fight to finish”, Davido says as he arrives Osun to support PDP gov candidate

Meanwhile, Nigerian music star and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, has arrived in Osun state to boost support for his uncle Ademola Adeleke who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state election on Saturday, July 16.

Davido, who has been supportive of his uncle on social media, arrived in Osun state amid excitement from indigenes, who couldn’t help but scream his name as they rallied around him.

A video also showed the singer warmly embracing his uncle as he assured him the weekend election is a fight to the finish.

Source: Legit.ng