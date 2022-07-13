Nigerian music star Davido has landed in Osun state ahead of the governorship election in the state on July 16

Different videos showed Davido arriving in Osun amid excitement from indigenes who were screaming OBO as they surrounded him

Another video showed the moment Davido met his uncle Ademola Adeleke while assuring him that the weekend election is a fight to the finish

Nigerian music star and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, has arrived in Osun state to boost support for his uncle Ademola Adeleke who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state election on Saturday, July 16.

Davido, who has been supportive of his uncle on social media, arrived in Osun state amid excitement from indigenes, who couldn’t help but scream his name as they rallied around him.

Davido and his uncle embraced each other in excitement. Credit: @tooxclusive @davido

Source: Instagram

A video also showed the singer warmly embracing his uncle as he assured him the weekend election is a fight to the finish.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Davido’s arrival in Osun

Many Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the singer’s presence in Osun state. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

adetomiadlat:

"He like this his uncle nor be small."

oluwaranking231:

"You can’t just hate DAVID I swr 2 Gaad ❤️❤️."

officialpaulberry1:

"I like his support towards his uncle ."

alabizeely:

"E enter police van life suspect, my guy too fear."

irish_zamani:

"Abeg where B Red and Sina Rambo."

kelvinnayra:

"Ademola Adeleke would be emerge as winner on Saturday.. Well done Davido."

temimine_tm:

"Davido is one of a kind, he is genuinely riding for his family."

