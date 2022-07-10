Peter Obi continues to get die-hard supporters from the Nigerian public ahead of the 2023 presidential election

A female journalist has done the unthinkable by resigning in her workplace to focus on campaigning for the Labour Party presidential candidate

Favour Bassey Otu says her decision to dump her job at Silverbord Television is in order not to be accused of partisanship

FCT, Abuja - A female journalist, Favour Bassey Otu has resigned from her job at Silverbird Television, Abuja to throw her full weight behind the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Otu explained her decision was based on the fact that her job wouldn’t allow her to expressly and publicly show solidarity with her preferred presidential candidate.

Peter Obi's supporters are going the extra mile to show their support for him. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

She also stated that she hopes to get a job in other broadcast stations after the elections or go into private business.

She tweeted:

“They said a journalist must be non-partisan (unbiased and fair). So I resigned my position with @SilverbirdTV to throw my full support on @PeterObi , after the elections next year, I’ll apply for a media job maybe with @channelstv or @ARISEtv or start up my business.”

At the time of writing this report, her tweet has gotten almost 10,000 retweets and over 27,000 likes.

She further tweeted:

“We must get it right. Please this is not a campaign.”

Peter Obi: BBC says Labour Party candidate is inspiring Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, the BBC has described Obi as a politician inspiring Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the international media outlet, Obi has emerged as a powerful force ahead of the elections.

The media firm also stated that Obi energises voters with messages of prudence and accountability that are amplified by an army of social media users.

2023: Hope Uzodimma dismisses Peter Obi's influence in Imo

On his part, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has declared that Imolites are obedient to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Uzodimma was making reference to the popular slang used by supporters of Obi, who identify themselves as 'Obidients.'

The governor said:

“We are APC members, we are obedient to APC not to any individual or any other political party.”

Source: Legit.ng