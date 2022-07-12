As the Osun governorship elections reach the penultimate showdown, civil society groups have begun to round up sensitisation activities

Election observer group, Yiaga Africa hit the streets of Osogbo and Ede market to educate prospective voters

The group also enjoined residents to get their permanent voters' card (PVC) and participate in the Saturday, July 16 polls

Osun, Osogbo - It is barely four days until the Osun governorship election and preparation by stakeholders is approaching its climax.

In a last-ditch effort to mobilize citizens’ participation for the July 16 polls, a foremost civil society organisation and election observer group, Yiaga Africa conducted a voter education outreach to markets in Osogbo and Ede Local Government of Osun State.

Yiaga Africa outreach team during the voter education exercise in Osogbo. Photo: Yiaga Africa

During the outreach which covered Oke Fia, Old garage in Osogbo and Owode-Ede markets in Ede Local Government, the team led by Director of Programs, Cynthia Mbamalu held placards displaying a series of voter education messages encouraging citizens to come out and vote on election day.

Some of the messages include “Come Out and Vote, Your Votes will Count”, “Do not sell your votes”, “Osun has a future, do not sell your votes” amongst other educative messages

Speaking during the outreach, Cynthia Mbamalu said, the importance of informed citizens’ participation in the electoral process cannot be overemphasized.

Yiaga Africa urges Osun residents to get PVC

She called on all registered voters in Osun state who have not collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs), to collect their cards as the collection of PVCs is ongoing in all INEC LGA offices and to vote on election day.

She said:

“Citizens must shun all forms of voter inducement as it undermines the democratic process”.

She also called on state-based civil society organisations (CSOs) in Osun to continue to engage in get-out-the-vote campaigns to mobilize citizens to participate in the electoral process. Specifically, they should engage more in targeted campaigns to increase the participation of women, youth and PWDs.

In its message to the people of Osun, Yiaga Africa reiterated that voting is your chance to ELECT leaders to make decisions on your behalf on issues like public transportation, education, clean water, jobs, healthcare and business.

“Don’t waste this opportunity, get your PVC and vote”, it said

