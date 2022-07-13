The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state has settled for Godsday Orubebe as the campaign DG for the governorship candidate His appointment was announced via a statement issued by Ima Niboro, director, of communications and media strategy Delta APC guber campaign organisation Omo-Agege described Orubebe as a grassroots politician with vast experiences across other cadres of government

A former ally of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Godsday Orubebe who recently joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been rewarded with a juicy appointment.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Orubebe was appointed the director-general of the campaign team of the deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege who is seeking to be the next governor of Delta state.

Senator Omo-Agege said Orubebe's choice as his campaign director-general was formidable, and his impact will bring a positive result. Photo: Ovie Omo-Agege

Legit.ng recalls that Orubebe had earlier announced cutting ties with the PDP and joining the APC.

According to Orubebe, the PDP failed to showcase any form of readiness to take over power from the ruling APC.

While announcing Orubebe's appointment via a statement issued on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, July 13, Senator Omo-Agege said the former PDP chieftain is coming on board to deliver a vast wealth of experience.

Omo- Agege said:

“Orubebe shall, side by side with me, lead critical engagements and drive consultations, and by his renowned robustness, up the ante for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Together with the rest of the team, we shall show PDP the way out of Government House come May 29, 2023.”

The selection of the Ijaw-born politician, he noted, was very straightforward given his knowledge, capacity and pedigree.

Omo-Agege hails Orubebe for leaving PDP

According to him Orubebe's decision to quit the democrats and join the progressives was hugely applauded within the ranks of the party.

Omo-Agege said he was proud that Orubebe made such a decision stating that he is looking forward to taking over power from the PDP with Orubebe by his side playing a major role in the path to glory.

The deputy Senate President described Orubebe as a man with grassroots experience which has metamorphosed into the state and federal level over the years.

Orubebe during his time in politics has been credited for several reforms in Nigeria, most especially in the Niger Delta.

He has been credited for playing a huge part in the construction of the East/West highway when he was the minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

It was gathered that during his time as minister, there were over 38 constructed bridges and 900 culverts of 1000 designed for the road.

He was also credited for playing a huge role in the peace pact with the Niger Delta Militants in other to restore normalcy in the region.

