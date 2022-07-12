A civil society organisation has appealed to the presidential aspirant of the Nigerian Bar Association to respond to petitions against him

The organisation said the allegations of misdeed zgainst the aspirant needs to be addressed for the good of the association

According to the organisation, only immediate response to the allegations could help douse concerns and save the NBA from reputational damage

The Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution (CDNDC) has called on a presidential aspirant in the forthcoming Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) elections, Yakubu Maikyau to clear the air on the allegations levelled against him in a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleging his misdeeds.

The coalition said the response is necessary to save the reputation and integrity of the association in the forthcoming elections.

The coalition has said that the NBA election, is too important to be distracted or discredited by the allegations of corruption against one of its presidential aspirants. Photo: Vanguard

A group under the aegis of Group Against Corruption had in a petition dated June 14 and 27, 2022, and published on the media and other platforms alleged that Maikyau had reneged on the fulfilment of the agreement on a contract sum of NI,310,195,055 awarded by Kebbi state government to a company in which he (Maikyau) is alleged to have an interest.

Allegations on petition to EFCC

In the petition signed by one Benjamin David, addressed to the head of operations of the anti-graft agency said the contract was meant for the supply of beds to Kalgo local government area of Kebbi state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The petition added that the said items were never supplied in full even after collection of an upfront sum of N786,117,033 by Swiss Biostadt, the company introduced to Kebbi Government by Maikyau.

The organisation further alleged that Maikyau has a subsisting retainer-ship with Kebbi state government and he is paid N100 million yearly which he has been collecting for seven years without actual remittance of applicable taxes.

It was revealed that there was an audit report that:

"Recommended the refund of any monies improperly received from the Kebbi state government.”

Consequently, the CDNDC believed that these are weighty allegations requiring the immediate response of Maikyau and that the anti-graft commission must ensure it is properly investigated and acted upon.

The NBA election, according to the CSO, was too important to be distracted or discredited by the allegations of corruption against one of its presidential aspirants.

The group insisted that only immediate response to the allegations could help douse concerns and save the NBA from reputational damage.

CDNDC warned:

“Such allegations if uncleared, are strong enough to make the members of the NBA to ask Mr Maikyau to step aside, as a candidate and from participating in the election."

Alleged N6.9billion fraud: Federal judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial

The trial of embattled former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, facing N6.9 billion fraud charges had again faced a setback.

This is as the case which was slated for continuation of trial was further adjourned, as Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke was said to be on official assignment.

Meanwhile, Fayose was arraigned on an 11-count charge by the EFCC on Oct. 22, 2018, alongside a company, Spotless Investment Ltd.

Governor Wike will not support Atiku, Fayose says, gives reason

Legit.ng reported earlier that Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, said he believes Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, will never support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

It was reported that Fayose said this in an interview on Wednesday, June 29, adding that power must shift to the southern part of Nigeria in 2023 after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

The former governor also recounted how Atiku allegedly promised to make Governor Wike his running mate after he was declared winner of the PDP presidential primary election.

Source: Legit.ng