The trial of embattled former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, facing N6.9 billion fraud charges has again faced a setback

This is as the case which was slated for continuation of trial was further adjourned, as Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke was said to be on official assignment

Meanwhile, Fayose was arraigned on an 11-count charge by the EFCC on Oct. 22, 2018, alongside a company, Spotless Investment Ltd

The trial of a former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, was on Monday, July 4, stalled before a Federal High Court Lagos as the trial court did not sit.

The trial which was fixed for continuation on Monday, could not proceed as the trial judge Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke was said to be attending a conference, Vanguard reports.

The judge's absence stalls Fayose's alleged N6.9billion fraud trial.

Source: Facebook

Case adjourned

A new date will now be agreed on by the parties in due course, Channels TV report added.

Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for N6.9billion fraud and money laundering charges.

He was first arraigned on Oct. 22. 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatotegun, alongside his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on Oct. 24, 2018, in the sum of N50 million with sureties in like sum.

The trial will now continue on the next adjourned date.

