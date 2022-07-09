Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, has insisted that Lawan and Akpabio stand disqualified as senatorial candidates of the APC

The commission advised the politicians to seek legal redress against the decision to disqualify them ahead of 2023

The candidacy of the duo has been shrouded in confusion and legal tussle with the APC insisting on them despite INEC's rejection

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled that Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and former minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio stand disqualified as senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The candidacy of the duo has been shrouded in confusion and legal tussle with the APC insisting on them despite rejection by the commission, which claimed that it did not monitor the primaries that produced them as the party’s candidates.

INEC rules that Ahmad Lawan and Godswill Akpabio stand disqualified as APC senatorial candidates. Photo credits: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Godswill Obot Akpabio

Reacting formally on Saturday, July 9, INEC, through its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, advised the politicians to seek legal redress against the decision to disqualify them, Daily Trust reported.

The commission said it excluded the names of the candidates and stands by reports on the party primaries from its state officers.

“The attention of the Commission has been drawn to speculations circulating online on the outcome of some of the recent primaries conducted by political parties and related issues. In particular, allegations intended to impugn the integrity of the Commission have been made in respect of the Akwa Ibom North West and Yobe North Senatorial Districts.”

“To set the record straight, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mandates the Commission to monitor the organization and operation of political parties, including their finances, conventions, congresses and party primaries. In line with its constitutional and legal obligations, the Commission deployed monitors to the various constituencies and received reports of such exercise.

“In relation to the primaries for the Akwa Ibom North West and Yobe North Senatorial Districts, the Commission stands by the monitoring reports received from our State offices. For this reason, the Commission did not publish the personal particulars of any candidate for the two constituencies at variance with the State reports.

“Right now, the Commission is funtus officio in the two cases. Aggrieved parties are at liberty to approach the Federal High Court and seek redress as provided in section 285 of the Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and sections 29(5) and 84(14) of the Electoral Act, 2022,” the statement read.

INEC makes strong declaration about 2023 general election

In another report, Nigerians and the international community have been assured that that INEC will always submit itself to the sanctity of votes cast by voters.

The assurance was given by INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, when the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh Annadif, led a delegation to the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

He said INEC, as a responsible agency, was aware of the strategic importance that a peaceful Nigeria meant to the stability of the West African region in terms of seamless electoral process.

