The attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre and President Muhammadu Buhari has been condemned by the opposition

The PDP said that the ruling APC should be held responsible for the incessant attack by terrorists across the country recently

According to the party, the National Assembly should also immediately summon the security chiefs for a thorough investigation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in the strongest possible term, the spate of insecurity and the audacity with which terrorists ravage the country unchallenged under the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba warned that the terrorist attack on the advance convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state as well as the Correctional Facility in Abuja underscore the collapse of the nation's security command.

PDP has accused the ruling APC of complicity in the recent attacks across the country. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Ologunagba also submitted that the escalated spate of terrorism across the country has heightened apprehensions of complicity by the APC to open up Nigeria to more terrorist attacks with the view to stall the 2023 general elections.

Querying redeployment of soldiers in Kuje facility prior to the attack

The opposition further queried the redeployment of soldiers deployed to the precinct of the Kuje Correctional Facility who had become familiar with the terrain and was redeployed 24 hours before the terrorists attacked.

Ologunagba's words:

"The PDP demands that the APC government should come clean on who ordered the reported redeployment of soldiers and who failed to act on the intelligence provided by the DSS.

"Given the urgency of the security situation in the country, it has become imperative that President Buhari convenes an emergency Council of State meeting for a review of the prevailing dangerous security atmosphere in our country.

"The PDP also calls on the National Assembly to pass a vote of no confidence in Isa Patimi and insist on his immediate removal as a minister.

"The National Assembly should also immediately summon the security chiefs for a thorough investigation on the circumstances resulting in the failure of our security system.

"The PDP urges Nigerians to remain on alert and keep hope alive as the nightmare of the APC administration will be over by May 2023."

Source: Legit.ng