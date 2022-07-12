Nigeria football national team captain, Ahmed Musa has made a huge statement over the ongoing ASUU strike

The former Leicester City superstar used his social media handle to call out Nigerian politicians for neglecting the educational system of the country

He also the conscience of politicians to order asking them how they feel when they see students out of school while their kids study abroad

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has called out Nigerian politicians over their negligence in the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The former Leicester City forward took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 12 to lambast politicians in Nigeria for sending their kids abroad to study and leave the educational system in Nigeria dilapidated.

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa called Nigerian politicians and youths over the ongoing ASUU strike. Photo: @Adaeze_UC

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the ASUU which is in its fifth month.

President lamented the current state of the situation pleading to ASUU to sympathise with students and call off the strike.

The president made this known on Monday, July 11 while receiving leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in his hometown, Daura-Katsina state.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa in his post did not only call out politicians but he went further to call out Nigerian youths who go all out to sing their praises despite being away from class for five months.

“To our political office holders whose children school abroad. How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and p

“Like seriously, how is it okay to you? You are running a system you don’t even believe in.

“Show me one oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria. E no dey touch una?

“And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una,” Musa wrote.

