The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities have been given a directive to end the ongoing strike action

The directive was handed to the union by President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting with some key members of the APC including governors

According to the president, ASUU should sympathise with students, parents and Nigerians as a whole

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the five-month-long strike that has kept students of the tertiary institutions across the country at home.

Speaking while receiving some governors, legislators and political leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in his hometown in Daura, Katsina state on Monday, July 11, the president said that students cannot continue to stay at home.

President Buhari has called on ASUU to call off the ongoing strike. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Calling on members and leadership of ASUU to reconsider their positions on the ongoing strike action, President Buhari pleaded that negotiations should continue, with students in lecture halls.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson, the president expressed worry over the long period spent out of school by students of tertiary institutions.

The statement said that the ongoing strike had already taken a toll on the psychology of parents, students and other stakeholders, throwing up many moral issues that already beg for attention.

Reeling out the consequences of the strike action on the students, families, the nation and its educational system, the president urged the union to sympathise with the people on the prolonged strike

His words:

“We hope that ASUU will sympathise with the people on the prolonged strike. Truly, enough is enough for keeping students at home. Don’t hurt the next generation for goodness sake.

“Through technology, we are much more efficient. We should encourage our children to get education, not only to look for government jobs.

“By this time next year, I would have made the most out of the two terms, and in the remaining months I will do my best."

