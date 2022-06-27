The ministry of labour and employment has met with other government agencies to reach a resolution to end the four-month-old ASUU strike

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to issue a directive to either end the strike or possibly continue the strike

However, issues with the controversial university transparency and accountability solution (UTAS) is also due for final resolution

FCT, Abuja - The minister for labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige has revealed that decisions will be made soon by President Muhammadu Buhari to finalise the controversy surrounding the university transparency and accountability solution (UTAS) as well as the increment in the wage of university lecturers, the Nation newspaper reported.

The former governor of Anambra state made this known via a statement on Sunday, June 26 stating that the inter-ministerial departments and agencies committees of the Federal Government will turn in their reports on Wednesday, June 29 to help in the decision of the president.

The federal government and ASUU have been in a heated disagreement over the usage of the UTAS payment system for university lecturers. Photo: ASUU

As gathered by Legit.ng, the outcome of the report also proves vital in ending the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Prior to the release of the statement, it was understood that Ngige held a meeting with some federal government agencies over the issue.

Ngige meets finance ministry, NITDA, others over ASUU strike

They include Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Budget Office of the Federation, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

As contained in the statement, Ngige disclosed that the meeting was staged to reach a conclusive resolution to the incessant industrial actions from the active players in the educational sector.

These major players are, ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Students to spend more time at home as union says strike may last until 2023

In another development, the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has said that there seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing strike action.

Anderson Ezeibe warned about the government's refusal to meet the demands of all the universities' unions.

According to Ezeibe, FG has consistently shown its lack of commitment to improving education in Nigeria.

FG moves to end asuu strike with payment of n34bn minimum wage arrears

Meanwhile, a piece of news that would gladden the heart of Nigerian students is the latest move by the federal government in ending the ongoing ASUU strike.

This is as the federal government has announced that it would give out the sum of N34bn for the payment of minimum wage arrears.

Chris Ngige who made the disclosure on Tuesday noted that the payment is not meant for ASUU alone but would also include academic staff members of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

