Osun, Osogbo - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has commenced its mega rally in a build-up to the Saturday, July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun state.

The rally which is ongoing at the Osogbo Township Stadium witnessed the presence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and some other APC governors.

A mammoth crowd is seen at the Osogbo Township Stadium where the ruling All Progressive Congress is holding its mega rally for the Osun gubernatorial election. Photo: @TheresaTekenah

Source: Twitter

A video spotted by Legit.ng on social media via the official Twitter handle of the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos state governor, Gboyega Akosile saw the arrival of APC presidential Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the campaign venue.

Tinubu was seen in a coaster waving to thousands of supporters who were singing and chanting his praise at the campaign ground.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, a prior statement by the Grand Rally Reception Planning Committee, issued by Funke Egbemode revealed that the rally will host APC’s top members including the Vice President.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, the content of the statement did not mention the attendance of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement reads in part:

“Leaders and chieftains of the APC, including the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, members of the central working committee, national campaign council, APC governors and other national and regional structures of the party are expected at the rally in support of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the party’s candidate in the Osun governorship election.

“We trust that members of the APC will show the formidable strength and decorum the party is known for, even as we implore all residents and citizens of Osun to come out en-masse and in public acclamation of their overwhelming support for the APC candidate.”

Source: Legit.ng