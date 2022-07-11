A former lawmaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PM News reports that Chigbo Eligwe who represented Ahoada West State Constituency announced he is leaving the APC on Monday, July 11.

Eligwe admitted that his decision to quit APC was because of total control of the state chapter of the party by Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation.

The former lawmaker's action follows a gale of resignation which had hit the Rivers state chapter of the APC.

Speaking on leaving the party, Eligwe said that since 2015, he has watched the run as a Fiefdom where one individual has complete control over all decisions regarding party positions, employment opportunities and contracts.

He said:

"This is definitely not democracy being practiced,”

In his letter of resignation addressed to the Rivers state APC chairman in Ward 10, Ahoada West local governments area of Rivers, Eligwe added that he had joined the party with the hope of creating political power that will meet the needs of his people.

His words:

“Unfortunately, this was not the case and I can no longer standby and watch helplessly. Therefore, due to the above-stated reasons, I hereby wish to resign forthwith, my membership of the All Progressives Congress, (APC)”.

Source: Legit.ng