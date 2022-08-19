Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, said Tinubu's meeting with ex-President Obasanjo was fruitful

The federal lawmaker added that Obasanjo made encouraging statements about Tinubu’s presidential bid and even prayed for him

Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, Gbajabiamila and some APC bigwigs had on Wednesday, August 17, paid a visit to Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Surulere, Lagos state - Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has spoken about what transpired during the meeting between former president Olusegun Obasanjo and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Speaker said what happened at the meeting held in Abeokuta on Wednesday, August 17, was assuring of Tinubu's victory, come 2023, The Nation reported.

House of Reps Speaker Gbajabiamila is hopeful of Tinubu's victory after meeting with former President Obasanjo. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Gbajabiamila made the statement on Thursday, August 19, while speaking at the Surulere Local Government Area (LGA) APC meeting in Surulere, Lagos.

The principal federal lawmaker who was present at the closed-door meeting between Obasanjo said from what he heard there, Tinubu’s presidency was almost a reality.

Tinubu's presidential ambition: Obasanjo makes encouraging statements - Gbajabiamila

Speaking further, Gbajabiamila said Obasanjo made encouraging statements about Tinubu’s aspiration and even prayed for the APC presidential candidate.

His words:

“When we were going to Obasanjo’s house, we were eight, including Asiwaju Tinubu and me; we didnt want many people to know about the meeting. So, we were to meet Obasanjo and five others from his side.

“But when we eventually got there, we met something pleasantly shocking: a mammoth crowd of our supporters were already at the former president’s house waiting for us.

“So, Obasanjo told Asiwaju Tinubu to pick three people from his side and that he would pick three from his side to meet behind close doors.

“So, I, Chief Osoba and Chief Akande and Asiwaju went from our side. My people, what I heard there, what Obasanjo said, the victory of Asiwaju is assured.

“Obasanjo spoke at length and we were all happy. He embraced our candidate like a brother, gave him a pat on the back, and prayed for him copiously."

Gbajabiamila: Tinubu is the candidate with best record of performance

Gbajabiamila said from what analysts and observers had said, the 2023 election was going to be a three-horse race by three main candidates.

He, however, said Tinubu was the candidate with best record of performance and network, The Punch also reported.

Gbajabiamila said that he had no doubt Tinubu would win the presidential election.

He urged party faithful at the various wards making up Surulere local government area to work assiduously for the victory of Tinubu and all APC candidates in Surulere in 2023.

“Next year’s election is going to be an important one in our nation, and we all need to make the right decision.

“From all indications, there are three main candidates for the election.We know the records of everyone, we know what they did and what they did not do.

“Two were former governors and we know the one whose records are enduring and we know how the other people performed while in office.

“But one thing is a fact: there is none out of the three candidates that has the records of Tinubu.

“He is the best of them all and I don’t have any doubt in my mind that he would win come 2023,” the federal lawmaker said.

Nigerians react on social media

Okorie Uchenna said:

"Whether Obasanjo or whoever Endorse Tinubu it is not a problem, what we should ask is did Nigerians endorsed him?

"The Nigeria of today has moved from the situations where one man dictate and control the faith of millions of the people, so politicians should stop deceiving them self Nigerians of today are wise we are no longer tools in there hand."

Ibrahim Kanoba

"When it comes to Nigeria matter give it to OBJ. He has spoken before the meeting."

Ajiboye Peter

"Obasanjo should speak louder now . Not that later he would be writing a long letter that will not work to him."

Modestus Chibuogwu Oguaba

"Obasanjo will soon tell us the truth himself, you don't need to paint a picture of endorsement."

Ilesanmi Adebayo Johnson said:

"Obasanjo is not a coward. He can't for any reason deny his words. He has spoken before then that youth should decide on what they want. Maybe the status quo or a new Nigeria. What transpired at the meeting is nothing to worry about."

Tinubu thanks Obasanjo after visiting ex-president in Abeokuta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu expressed gratitude to former President Obasanjo after visiting him in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The APC presidential flag bearer also thanked the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, and the state's people for hosting him.

Tinubu expressed his appreciation in a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, August 17.

