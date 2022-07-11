Former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed satisfaction with the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

The presidential candidate of the NNPP said that the choice of Tinubu's running mate, Kashim Shettima, is a very good combination, adding that Tinubu is a very good strategist

However, Kwankwaso expressed concern about what Tinubu would do differently from what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing presently

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, said he is satisfied with Bola Tinubu's running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the 2023 presidential poll.

The Punch reported that Kwankwaso, in an Arise TV interview, disclosed that Shettima was his colleague as a governor during his second term.

Rabiu Kwankwaso speaks on APC's choice of running mate, Kashim Shettima Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said:

"He's a gentleman, he's a good man. I wish him well."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tinubu announces Shettima as his running mate

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), earlier announced the nomination of the former Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

Shettima, a banker-turned-politician, is a senator representing Borno central district and was described as a good man by the former governor of Kano state.

The former Kano governor expressed satisfaction with the Muslim/Muslim combination, adding that his "only worry is the platform ( the APC). This platform…I don't know."

Tinubu is a very good strategist - Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso added that the APC presidential candidate is a very good strategist, revealing he had sat with him an "uncountable number of times from 1992" until now.

Can Tinubu act differently from Buhari - Kwankwaso

He, however, expressed concern about what Tinubu will do differently from what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing presently.

"I wish I will see him to ask what he'll do differently from what the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari is doing today. That is my serious concern for him", Kwankwaso said.

The 65-year-old Kwankwaso was a former minister of defence and a former senator who represented the Kano central senatorial district between 2015 to 2019.

2023: As merger talk with NNPP failed, Kwankwaso, LP, speaks on Peter Obi's real running mate

The Labour Party has chosen Friday, July 8, as its date to unveil Peter Obi's running mate ahead of 2023.

This came after failed talks on the running mate issue with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Giving the news on Tuesday, July 5, the spokesman of the national coalition of the Third Force, Tanko Yunusa, said the party has moved on to greater things.

Source: Legit.ng