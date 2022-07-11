The choice of Kashim Shettima as running mate to Bola Tinubu has been trailed by controversy as it's a Muslim-Muslim ticket

Reacting to the concerns raised by some Nigerians, Osita Okechukwu said Christians would have preferred a Muslim-Christian ticket

The VON DG, however, noted that northern governors may have likely influenced Tinubu's decision

Osita Okechukwu, director-general, Voice of Nigeria (VON), has thrown his weight behind the decision of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, to pick Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2023 election.

The APC flagbearer and his running mate are both Muslims, representing the first Muslim-Muslim ticket of a major political party since the 1993 presidential election.

Since the announcement was made, there have been mixed reactions as some Nigerians have voiced their concerns, condemning Tinubu's choice of a Muslim.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, July 10, Okechukwu described the duo as an “excellent ticket”, noting that they are both moderate Muslims, The Cable reports.

He stated:

“On the choice of Distinguished Sen. Kashim Shettima as Vice Presidential Candidate; methinks it is an excellent joint ticket."

The VON DG noted that Shettima did well as the governor of Borno and also picked an excellent successor. He added that the former governor was a transparent man of action and capable of the job.

Tinubu and Shettima are both moderate Muslims

As for Okechukwu, Tinubu must have weighed his options before settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, The Nation reports.

“On the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket, as a Christian one would have preferred Muslim-Christian ticket; however there was the likely input of northern governors.

“The good news is that both are moderate Muslims, not ultra Muslims.”

Tinubu made the right choice, Keyamo says

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has described Shettima as a worthy choice of a running mate for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Legit.ng earlier reported that he described the former Borno governor as someone who is intellectually fertile and economically sound.

Since the announcement of Shettima as Tinubu's running mate, questions about Nigeria's multi-religious and multi-ethnic realities have started coming. Many are not happy with the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Reacting to the criticisms, Keyamo said:

"There’s no country in the world where history tells us that its development was as a result of ‘balanced’ presidential tickets (in terms of religion) over the years; countries developed as a result of visionary leadership and not because they pandered to some religious sentiments."

