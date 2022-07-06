The Labour Party has chosen Friday, July 8, as its date to unveil Peter Obi's running mate ahead of 2023

This is coming after failed talks on running mate with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso

Giving the news on Tuesday, July 5, the spokesman of the national coalition of the Third Force, Tanko Yunusa, said the party has moved on to greater things

The Labour Party (LP) has said that it will be unveiling the running mate of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, July 8.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, July 5, by the spokesperson for the national coalition of the Third Force, Tanko Yunusa, New Telegraph reports.

LP said Obi's running mate will be unveiled on Friday, July 8 (Photo: @KwankwasoRM, Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

Yunusa also said merge talks with the presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, were deadlocked and as such, have ended.

However, the spokesman noted that both the LP and the Third Force are open to other well-meaning politicians to key into their collective 2023 vision.

He was quoted by The Sun as saying:

“We are building a big tent, we want to build a crossbreed political formation, we are doing what is called constructive consultation, and I want to put it on record that the Labour Party Campaign Organisation, which is mandated to speak on the vice-presidential candidate said that the talks on looking for a running mate has been concluded and between now and Friday the name of the vice-presidential candidate will be unveiled to the public.

"The issue we are going through now is discussions with those who want to join the party, but we have gone beyond an alliance with NNPP, we are now talking about unveiling the vice-presidential candidate of LP before the end of Friday by the grace of God.”

Reacting to Kwankwaso's claim that the north will not vote for Obi, Yunusa, pointed out that it is the view of persons who wish to remain in power forever.

His words:

“We want to respond to what NNPP Presidential candidate said that the North would not vote for Peter Obi, it is not true.

"That is the position of people who believe that it is only them who can be in a position of power."

