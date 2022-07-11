The choice of Kashim Shettima as running mate to Bola Tinubu has been described as perfect by Festus Keyamo

The minister of state for labour and employment said countries develop due to visionary leadership and not because they give in to religious sentiments

This was in reaction to criticisms that trailed the choice of Shettima, who is also a Muslim

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has described Kashim Shetima, former Borno governor, as a worthy choice of a running mate for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate had on Sunday, July 10, announced the choice of Shettima as running mate.

Festus Keyamo delivered a paper at a workshop organised by the EFCC. Photo credit: @fkeyamo

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the development, Keyamo, in a series of tweets, aired his views on why Tinubu's choice is a good one. According to him, Shettima is young but experienced and also economically sound.

The minister declared:

"Quintessential banker & economist, suave gentleman & politician, intellectually fertile, economically sound, intergenerationally mobile (he’s young, yet experienced), fiercely loyal, phenomenally complimentary to Tinubu. Kashim Shettima is the perfect choice as VP."

Keyamo commends Muslim-Muslim ticket

Since the announcement of Shettima as Tinubu's running mate, questions about Nigeria's multi-religious and multi-ethnic realities have started coming. Many are not happy with the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Reacting to the criticisms, Keyamo said:

"There’s no country in the world where history tells us that its development was as a result of ‘balanced’ presidential tickets (in terms of religion) over the years; countries developed as a result of visionary leadership and not because they pandered to some religious sentiments."

The minister added that the government does not exist to soothe the egos of religious leaders but to bring about development for everyone.

Nigerians disagree with Keyamo

A number of people have shared their opinion and they are not in agreement with Keyamo.

Olumayowa Alli @Mayorhalli replied Keyamo:

"Your comparison holds no water here because the calibre of men in question here differ. The competence of these two ex governors can not be compared to the capabilities of the leadership of Dubai and USA. A Muslim Muslim ticket isn't currently justifiable. This isn't 93."

Salim Paris @SalimPariss stated:

"And there is Nigeria, where there are Muslim and Christian. And we must co-exist harmoniously. You can’t come and cite examples with US and Dubai, let Nigeria be it’s own point of reference too."

Tinubu reveals why he picked Kashim Shettima

Tinubu has said there is no cause for alarm, arguing that Shettima's competence is what is more important.

Legit.ng reported that the APC flagbearer issued a statement explaining his preference for the former Borno governor as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, competence in governance should be placed above religious sentiments.

Source: Legit.ng