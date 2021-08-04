According to the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, August 3, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is healthy and strong.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this report after his trip to the United Kingdom (UK) to visit Tinubu, The Nation reports.

Speaking in his visit to the famous politician, the governor said:

“My going to see our leader was really around the rumours flying around about him.

“He is well and healthy. We discussed happening in our party and country at large. All is well with him as I saw myself and there is nothing to worry about.”

Source: Legit.ng