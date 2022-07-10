Former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, expressed fear over the possibility of a repeat of 1993 scenario if Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election

Ladoja said he prays that if Tinubu wins, it won’t turn into same scenario of late Chief M.K.O Abiola in 1993

The influential southwest politician also said there was nothing wrong with Tinubu picking a Muslim running mate

Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo state, has expressed his fear for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu if he should win the 2023 presidency.

Ladoja spoke with newsmen on Saturday, July 9, in his Bodija residence in Ibadan, PM News reported.

Former Oyo governor Ladoja prays against a repeat of the Abiola scenario if Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Facebook

The former governor said that his prayers, including that of other Nigerians, was that there should not be a repeat of what happened to the late Chief M.K.O Abiola in 1993.

He said he prayed that if Tinubu wins next year’s election, there would not be a repeat of what was done to the late Abiola.

“There are many factors involved in electing the President. Whoever wants to be president and those working for him, have to work very hard.

“In fact, they will need more prayers as they are consulting. With all these efforts, God has the final say on who becomes the president.

“Chief M.K.O Abiola, a Muslim was elected along his Muslim vice, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe. We only pray that if Tinubu wins, it won’t turn into same scenario of late Abiola,” he said.

Nothing wrong with Muslim-Muslim ticket, Ladoja says

Meanwhile, Ladoja said there is nothing wrong with the choice of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, if it would bring the desired growth and development to Nigeria.

The former governor said that the sentiment of Muslim-Muslim ticket should not be a criteria for electing leaders.

“I don’t see anything wrong in Muslim-Muslim ticket, because I don’t intervene in the religion matters. Muslims and Christians are from the same father, Abraham is known as Ibrahim in Islam.

“Some people are following Ismail, while some are following Isaac who are siblings. So, what is now my own to be fighting for one among them.

“Even, I don’t have time to fight with the traditionalists. It is only God that knows his servants; so, why must we fight over religion,” he said.

The former governor said that all religions, including traditional religion, preached love and good characters.

Ladoja said that if not for the crisis and killings in some parts of the country, they usually did not think about the kind of religion anyone was practicing.

He said “it is only politicians that usually cause crisis with religion."

