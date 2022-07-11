Controversy has continued to trail Bola Tinubu's choice of a Muslim as his running mate in the coming presidential election

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum noted that the APC presidential candidate's choice will not make any difference in Tinubu’s electoral fortune

Some Nigerians, however, reminded him that a Muslim -Muslim ticket at a time like this is extremely dangerous for the unity of the country

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has listed three things that would happen to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, following his choice of a Muslim as his running mate.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu announced his choice of Kashim Shettima, a former Borno governor, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election in Daura, Katsina state.

Bola Tinubu settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the announcement, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesman of NEF, was of the opinion that this decision will not change Tinubu's electoral fortune.

In a Twitter post, the NEF spokesman listed three things that would likely happen.

All Christians will walk away from his ticket. All Muslims will line up behind his ticket. It will not make any difference to his electoral fortunes.

Nigerians disagree with NEF spokesman

Nigerians have reacted to Baba-Ahmed's tweet, giving him reasons why Tinubu's choice is fair.

@Oti_Okwe replied:

"How did they come up with the idea of Muslim -Muslim ticket at a time like this where there is intense mistrust, religious intolerance, seccession cries, demand for Islamic State, ethnic clashes and nepotism? This is extremely dangerous for the unity of this country."

Obianuju @divineboy10 added:

"In this election: “Faith” is on the ballot. Equity is on the ballot. Trust is on the ballot. Fear is on the ballot. Justice is on the ballot. And so much more. So, with what has happened in Nigeria esp. since 2015, YES “faith” is on the ballot, Dr. @baba_hakeem."

@officialkariq stated:

"The truth is, no explanation would have make many of us 2 accept a Christian/Christian ticket, the Grievance of Christian community is genuine, lets stop pretending!"

Tinubu made the right choice, Keyamo says

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has described Shettima as a worthy choice of a running mate for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Legit.ng earlier reported that he described the former Borno governor as someone who is intellectually fertile and economically sound.

Since the announcement of Shettima as Tinubu's running mate, questions about Nigeria's multi-religious and multi-ethnic realities have started coming. Many are not happy with the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Reacting to the criticisms, Keyamo said:

"There’s no country in the world where history tells us that its development was as a result of ‘balanced’ presidential tickets (in terms of religion) over the years; countries developed as a result of visionary leadership and not because they pandered to some religious sentiments."

