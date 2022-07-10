APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has picked former Borno governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate

After Tinubu announced his choice of Shettima, it is only natural that Nigerians will want to know more about the Borno-born politician

Shettima is a close associate of Tinubu who has been a staunch supporter and campaigner of the APC presidential candidate even before the party's primaries

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday, July 10 confirmed Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu confirmed his choice of Shettima while speaking to journalists outside the country home of President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.

Kashim Shettima has been a long-standing associate of Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @KashimSM

The APC presidential candidate had gone to the president's hometown to pay Sallah homage to the Nigerian leader.

Legit.ng takes a closer look at the profile of the man who could be Nigeria's next vice president.

1. Shettima was born in Maiduguri, Borno state on September 2nd, 1966 to the family of Sir Kashim Ibrahim. He is currently 55 years old. He is of the Kanuri tribe.

2. He is a former governor of Borno state (2007 to 2015) and serving senator (elected in 2015), representing Borno Central in the red chambers.

3. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maiduguri in agricultural economics and a master's degree in agricultural economics from the University of Ibadan.

4. He had his one-year compulsory membership of the National Youths Service Corps at the defunct Nigerian Agricultural Cooperative Bank, Calabar, capital of Cross River state from 1989 to 1990.

5. Shettima returned to the University of Maiduguri as a lecturer in the Department of Agricultural Economics and was in the academia from 1991 to 1993.

6. Shettima was a quintessential banker and economist before he joined active politics. From 2007 to 2011, he served as commissioner in five ministries.

7. He is married to Nana Shettima and they have three children together. Two females and a male child.

How Tinubu announced his choice of Shettima in Daura

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu announced his choice of Shettima as his running mate in Daura, Katsina state.

The former Lagos state governor had gone to the hometown of the president in the northwest state to pay Sallah homage to the Nigerian leader.

He was accompanied by several APC chieftains including the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare.

2023: Aisha Yesufu berates Tinubu for choosing Muslim running mate

On her part, rights activist, Aisha Yefufu has berated Tinubu for choosing a Muslim running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Sharing her thoughts on Tinubu's action, Yesufu said the decision of the APC presidential candidate is not justifiable.

She further stated that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice.

