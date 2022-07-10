Emerging reports have confirmed that some top members of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) are not moved by Governor Wike's antics

However, other blocks of the PDP are worried that he might defect following his meeting with APC

PDP stalwart, Maina Waziri has accused ex-Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose of influencing Governor Wike

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently in a state of confusion at the moment following the recent turn of events in preparation for the 2023 presidential elections.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers state hosted some top-ranked members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Governor Nyesome Wike hosted the trio of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos state, and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state. Photo: Leadership News

These APC stalwarts include Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos state, and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state.

A former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, who is a PDP member, was also seen in attendance at the said meeting.

PDP reacts to Wike's meeting with APC

Meanwhile, some PDP bigwigs have begun to react to the development with some of them allaying fears of Governor Wike defecting from the party, why some believe his exit will not affect the power strides of the party in the forthcoming presidential election in February 2023.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, a member of the PDP National Executive Committee who pleaded anonymity said the party is bigger than any individual.

He said:

“PDP has been around since 1998. We have seen all kinds of members come and go.

“I don’t think any sacrifice is too much for individual members to make for us to return to power in 2023. “

The PDP stalwart however admitted the importance of Rivers state to the party in the forthcoming elections.

He, however, stated that no member of the party can bring the party to its knees and that PDP is focused on regaining power.

Contrastingly, another PDP member said the thought of Governor Wike leaving the party scares him.

The top PDP member who also pleaded to be anonymous when asked if he was worried said:

“of course, who won’t be worried? The 2023 election is just months away. We need all our committed members.”

PDP chieftain, Waziri accuse Fayose of Wike's escapade

Meanwhile, PDP chieftain and BoT member, Maina Waziri has accused ex-Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose of polluting the mind of Governor Nyesom Wike.

He stated this during an interview with Arise Television on Friday, July 8.

Waziri said:

“The first culprit for the failure of the PDP in Ekiti is Fayose, who worked for the APC. We know he is already with (Asiwaju) Bola Tinubu to work for the APC.”

