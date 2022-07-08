Is This Defection? Wike Meets Powerful APC Governors in Rivers, Names Revealed
An emerging report from The Nation indicates that three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are said to be in a meeting with their Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
The APC governors are having the closed-door meeting in Wike's private residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
The ruling party's governors are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).
According to Leadership, the APC governors are in Rivers to woo Wike into the ruling party following his failure to secure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s vice-presidential slot.
The newspaper also gathered that Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti, is also attending the meeting.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Source: Legit.ng