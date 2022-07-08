An emerging report from The Nation indicates that three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are said to be in a meeting with their Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

The APC governors are having the closed-door meeting in Wike's private residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The ruling party's governors are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

According to Leadership, the APC governors are in Rivers to woo Wike into the ruling party following his failure to secure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s vice-presidential slot.

The newspaper also gathered that Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti, is also attending the meeting.

