Ilorin, Kwara state - Former Senate President Bukola Saraki says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will now allow Governor Nyesom Wike's defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The former governor of Kwara state was reacting to the recent visit of some APC governors to their Rivers state counterpart, Wike.

Former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, said Governor Wike will not join APC.

Source: Twitter

The governors of Lagos, Ekiti and Ondo states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Olurotimi Akeredolu met with Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Friday, July 8.

Speaking with reporters in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, after the Eid celebration, Saraki said the visit would amount to nothing at the end of the day “because PDP would not allow Governor Wike to go”, Daily Trust reported.

His words:

“Governor Wike is an important member of our party and I am very confident that in no distant time, we will sit down and address all the issues. There is no doubt about it that he has cause to feel the way he does, but there are better ways by which issue like this can be resolved.

“The good thing is that we all talking to one another. We are on top of the situation and PDP will reunite and forge ahead to win the next elections. I assure you that PDP will definitely resolve its family issue that it currently has.

“The fact that some APC governors went to see their colleague, trying to capitalise on what they think is an issue is a gross miscalculation. At the end of the day, their visit is going no where.

“The APC governors know that it is this kind of a crack they need to latch on. Fortunately, we are not going to give him (Wike) to them because the election ahead is too important. The destinies of millions of Nigerians are too important and even bigger than any party or individual. I appreciate that, all our stakeholders appreciate that and Governor Wike himself appreciates that.”

PDP speaks after Wike met with APC governors

In a related development, the PDP has expressed confidence that Governor Wike will not leave the opposition party despite the APC governors' visit.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba made this disclosure on Friday, July 8.

Ologunagba noted that as the man who held the PDP together and sustained it at one time, the former presidential aspirant cannot abandon the party.

