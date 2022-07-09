The leadership of Fusion 774 has condemned the Tuesday, July 5 terrorist attack on the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja

While expressing concern over the incessant state of insecurity in the country, the group urged Nigerians to ensure full participation in the 2023 polls

Citizens were urged to take the first step of participation by getting their permanent voters' card (PVC)

FCT, Abuja - A political and socio-economic advocacy support group, Fusion 774 has called for massive political participation heading into the 2023 general election.

The group made this known on Friday, July 8 in Abuja during a press conference anchored by its national coordinator, Comrade Sadiq Jikta.

Comrade Sadiq Jikta (middle) and Dr Mohammed Abubakar (middle) alongside team members of Fusion 774 during an advocacy visit in Nasarawa. Photo. Fusion 774

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the press conference, Comrade Jikta urged Nigerians to channel their energy towards the 2023 general election having in mind that there are a series of incessant insecurity challenges and killings across the federation.

While reflecting on the recent attack on the correctional facility in Kuje by terrorists and the gruesome murder of soldiers in Niger state, comrade Jikta said the entire team at Fusion 774 condemns the evil acts of these terrorists.

Comrade Jikta said:

"We find it a duty to condemn the spate of insecurity in the country, the recent killing of military officers in Niger State is of great concern to us, just as the once happening in States like Zamfara, Katsina, Plateau, South East and elsewhere in Nigeria.

"We condemn all acts of criminality in the country. We stand to condemn the recent jailbreak by the ISWAP terrorist group leading to the release of suspected dangerous elements into our society thus further heightening the insecurity precipitation."

2023: "Our PVC is our tool for working out good governance", says Jikta

The group however urged citizens to be of sound mind in other to discern the right candidate to take over the reins of affairs after President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure is over.

He added that Nigerians deserve quality governance and it is the civic responsibility of the citizens to troop out in mass and vote for their preferred and worthy choice of candidate.

Comrade Jikta however, harped that while the continuous voters' registration exercise is ongoing, Nigerians should take it upon themselves to register and get their permanent voters card (PVC) ahead of the crucial 2023 polls.

He said:

"When we are voting for leaders in the next election let’s look at those with the trait of building people, those that have the track record in investing in people, this is the future we are looking at, we have to get it right this time, we must come out and vote in numbers. We have to get our PVC today, now. Our PVC is our tool for working out good governance."

2023: "PDP should adopt an issue-based campaign over individual attacks" - Fusion 774

In another development, the leadership of Fusion 774 has lambasted the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for exhibiting a lack of focus ahead of the 2023 polls.

This was in reaction to a news report where the PDP was seeking a recall of Ambassador T.Y Buratai from the Nigerian high commission in Benin over an alleged $1.8bn loot.

Meanwhile, the national coordinator of Fusion 774 urged the PDP to focus more on its campaign to win the 2023 polls rather than dwelling on content already labelled as fake news.

Source: Legit.ng