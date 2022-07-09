A chieftain of the Labour Party and Prof. Pat Utomi has shared details of how Peter Obi's votes will be guarded

According to the Convener of The Big Tent of the Third Force and the party leader, about 15 agents would be deployed at every polling unit in Nigeria to monitor the 2023 polls closely

Meanwhile plans to bring in mass polling booths by the coalition group are also underway amid the party crisis in the PDP and running mate brouhaha in the APC

Professor Pat Utomi, the Convener of The Big Tent of the Third Force and a leader in the Labour Party, has revealed how the party will safeguard votes for Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

In a chat with newsmen in Lagos on Friday, July 8, Utomi disclosed The Force and the Labour Party (LP) plan to deploy at least 15 agents each to polling booths in the country to help safeguard votes, PM News report.

Obi's vote in 2023

According to him, the coalition has worked and made many sacrifices to get Nigeria to move from state capture by ageing oligarchs and to make the nation overcome its numerous security and economic challenges.

He said:

“The broad coalition of women, youth, professionals and the intellectuals which have adopted the leadership of the Labour Party and Peter Obi is serving notice that in addition to its agents which will number up to 15 in each polling booth in the country, it will use technology to guard the votes of Nigerians in 2023.”

Other plans by the group

The politician affirmed the organization would in the next week, unveil the details of Mass Polling Booth education programmes and the retreat for the gubernatorial candidates and ideology workshops for all Third Force candidates.

The convener, who expressed delight that Nigerians’ political awareness had continued to rise, said:

“People have awoken. They want to take back their country.”

He said that the coalition and LP were planning to counter all electoral manipulations and violence in 2023 that could throw up bad leaders.

