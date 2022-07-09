The emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as Atiku Abubakar's running make has led to disagreement between members of the PDP supporting Governor Nyesom Wike

In a twist, the ruling APC leaders are making big moves to woo Wike into joining their party amid internal crisis rocking the PDP and pressure on Atiku to pick the Rivers governor as his running mate

In a new development, the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, revealed recently that Wike wanted more than just the VP slot

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said clear the air regarding Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the vice presidential slot of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to The Punch, he noted that Wike made it clear that he was not interested in becoming the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election.

Lamido explained that Wike, who contested the presidential primary of the PDP, said he was not using the primary to negotiate for a VP slot.

Lamido gives reason

The Jigawa governor, who said he was a member of the committee that recommended three persons for presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, however, said the former vice president was not obliged to the committee’s advice.

He affirmed:

“I was on the panel. Now, the criteria the members of that committee might have used might have been confined within the walls of the PDP, but they chose somebody for Nigeria not for the PDP.

“If the whole thing is going to be centered on the PDP, by the time we have an in-house thing, we may lose the election, no problem, but then, whatever we do, we are going to bring it outside and tell Nigerians that this is what we are giving them, that was what we did."

