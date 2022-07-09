In recent days, it is perceived in the polity that the Rivers state governor after losing the vice-presidential slot to his Delta state counterpart, might defect to the ruling APC

This however became an opportunity for the main ruling party the APC as its serving governors met with Wike on Friday at his residence, to woo him

In reaction, the opposition PDP has maintained that Wike is a true party man and cannot even nurse the idea of joining the APC

On Friday, July 8, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed confidence that despite the meeting with some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will not leave the main opposition party.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba made this disclosure in a phone chat with The Nigerian Tribune.

Ologunagba noted that as the man who held the PDP together and sustained it at one time, the former presidential aspirant cannot abandon the party.

PDP reacts as Wike meets with APC governors. Photo credit: Leadership News

Source: Facebook

Three APC governors met with Wike

Kayode Fayemi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Rotimi Akeredolu, storm Rivers State to woo Governor Nyesom Wike to the ruling party, on Friday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Rivers State governor is disgruntled over his treatment by the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in bypassing him in his choice of the running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

But addressing the issue, the PDP spokesman said:

“I don’t speak for Governor Wike. I must put it on record. Governor Wike is a phenomenon in this country, Governor Wike is a politician of note. He is not a mean politician, he’s experienced, he’s gifted, and he’s very deep.

“He’s a man you can vouch for to speak wisely when it comes to matters of politics. He understands the issues.

“And so, we are confident because he’s been a true party man. Governor Wike has not left the PDP one minute since his membership of the PDP. That tells you the character of this individual; his dexterity, his steadfastness, his support and his passion for the party. That has never been in doubt.”

2023: Why Wike can’t be vice presidential candidate to anyone, top PDP chieftain gives reason

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta state, Mr. Tive Denedo, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, was raised by providence to keep the party together.

According to the politician, Wike cannot be a Vice Presidential candidate because he cannot be second-in-command to anyone.

In an interview with newsmen at Oviri-Ogor after the leadership of the party in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta state, Denedo expressed satisfaction with the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku Abubakar's running mate for the 2023 general elections,

2023: Atiku’s absence sends wrong signal, as PDP’s crisis escalates

The absence of Atiku Abubakar from the country has reportedly heightened the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a report, there has been a growing disorder in the PDP following Atiku’s preference for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state over the party favourite, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Since then, Atiku has proceeded abroad on vacation and has not returned despite the heated crisis lingering within several quarters of the party.

Source: Legit.ng