Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has said he rejected to be Rabiu Kwankwaso's running mate because he is competent to be the head

Obi also disclosed that he met with Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, to discuss how to decongest Lagos port

The former governor of Anambra state maintained that people are saying he is competent to solve Nigeria's economic problem

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has opened up on his recent visit to the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

The former governor of Anambra also disclosed that he rejected the offer of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to be his running mate because he is capable of being the head.

Peter Obi speaks on alliance with NNPP, his meeting with Wike

Source: Twitter

Premium Times reported that Obi spoke on Wednesday, July 6, while featuring on Arise TV's morning show.

Why I rejected to be Kwankwaso's running mate

Obi stated that many people, including Dino Melaye, attested to his competency with Nigeria's economic problem.

Kwankwaso had advised Obi to accept the offer of being his running mate in the 2023 presidential elections.

But Obi maintained that he was competent to be president and that he would not accept the offer of being a vice president.

"They are saying Peter, is competent to deal with the economy. But I'm saying we have economic problems," Obi said.

Why I visited Governor Wike, Obi reveals

Obi added that he visited the Rivers state governor to discuss ways to decongest the Lagos Ports.

"The port in Port-Harcourt can help to decongest the port in Lagos and help towards what I want to do with the port. We must generate proper revenue."

