The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently in a state of disarray as the party splits into several factions heading into the 2023 presidential polls

Emerging reports have confirmed that the absence of its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar has sent a wrong signal within the party

Many party members believe Atiku should be available to salvage the situation within the party as there are also calls for the ouster of the party chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu

The absence of Atiku Abubakar from the country has reportedly heightened the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a report by the Nigerian Tribune, there has been a growing disorder in the PDP following Atiku’s preference for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state over the party favourite, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar proceeded overseas for a vacation after selecting his running mate for the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Since then, Atiku has proceeded abroad on vacation and has not returned despite the heated crisis lingering within several quarters of the party.

Information from reliable sources within the party confirmed that the PDP is currently divided and the situation has condemned the party chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu into a tight spot.

Wike's camp calls for Ayu's sack

As gathered by Legit.ng, PDP members of the Wike's faction are calling for the ouster of Ayu as the PDP chairman and blamed him primarily for the current predicament of the party.

The source said:

“How can you have your house burning and you are nowhere to be seen? The problem on ground goes beyond what emissaries can resolve. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar needs to be around now to take care of this brewing crisis or he should forget the election,” a party leader who preferred anonymity volunteered to the Nigerian Tribune.

“Wike’s people are now pushing for the removal of the national chairman before he will sit in negotiations with Atiku. That is a serious problem and our presidential candidate is not around to preside over efforts to resolve the issue.”

Meanwhile, Wike is yet to publicly speak about the latest development as it seems as though he is still hurt by the whole turn of events, a claim Governor Samuel Ortom recently made.

Wike’s silence is currently putting party stalwarts on the edge as his next move is yet to be known, a move that might either make or mar the party because of his huge influence and impact on the party.

PDP faces mass defection as Wike's loyalists fume

In another related development, loyalists of Governor Nyesom Wike are on the verge of exiting the PDP.

This move will however take effect if Governor Wike himself decides to exit the party for another party.

It was gathered that the aggrieved loyalists of Governor Wike are not pleased with the way Atiku Abubakar snubbed Wike for the VP slot.

In Delta, PDP stalwart dumps party, joins APC

Meanwhile, a PDP stalwart in Delta state, Godsday Orubebe has joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

It was gathered that Orubebe on Friday, July 1, made the shocking announcement in the Burutu local government area of Delta state.

Giving reasons for his exit, Orubebe said the PDP failed to showcase any form of readiness to take over power from the ruling APC.

