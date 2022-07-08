A chieftain of the opposition PDP Mr. Tive Denedo has weighed in on the vice-presidential candidate of the party amid internal crisis

In his submission regarding the controversy surrounding Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's emergence Denedo noted that Governor Nyesom Wike cannot submit to anyone

The PDP chieftain while noting that Wike has the right to be angry urged the Rivers governor to temper justice with mercy and stay back to build the party for the greater good of all

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta state, Mr. Tive Denedo, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, was raised by providence to keep the party together.

According to the politician, Wike cannot be a Vice Presidential candidate to anyone because he cannot be second-in-command to anyone.

In an interview with newsmen at Oviri-Ogor after the leadership of the party in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta state, Denedo expressed satisfaction with the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku Abubakar's running mate for the 2023 general elections, reports.

Delta PDP Chieftain expresses joy over Okowa's emergence as Atiku's running mate. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Okowa emerged based on the wisdom of the man who has the ticket. The man who has the ticket has a say on who should be his running mate because he is going to be his closet person in the presidency.”

Denedo speaks on Wike's personality as a PDP chieftain

According to him, Wike is an honest man but, "He cannot be Vice Presidential candidate to anyone, he cannot be subordinated to anyone, and l will suggest that as a member of the PDP, he should forget about leaving the party."

Denodo who had aspired for the Ughelli/Udu federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives affirmed Wike, "has not been happy with people who have been leaving the party, so he should be happy that God has given him that opportunity to be the person who will hold PDP together in a period when most of them who were supposed to stay back in PDP were jumping from one party to another.”

Source: Legit.ng