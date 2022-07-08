The identities of some of the terrorists who escaped from Kuje Prison during an invasion by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been unveiled.

Terrorists had attacked the prison in the nation’s capital on Tuesday night.

Bashir Magaji, Minister of Defence, had said all the terrorists in detention were set free by the attackers.

On Friday, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) released the names and pictures of some of the escapees.

Among the terrorists whose identities were unveiled were Abdulkareem Musa, Abdulkareem Adamu, Abubakar Abibu and Abubakar Yusuf.

